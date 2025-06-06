Image: Syda Productions/stock.adobe.com

The WA Government has identified a range of opportunities – including within manufacturing – to build Western Australia’s economic resilience following the conclusion of its historic Trade and Economic Resilience roundtable.

The meeting – held jointly with the Chamber of Minerals and Energy (CME) and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of WA (CCIWA) – explored opportunities for the State Government to work with the business community to boost productivity and ensure WA’s economy remains the strongest in the nation.

A key focus was supporting the State’s local manufacturing sector to bolster sovereign supply chain capability and facilitating the energy transition consistent with the Government’s job-creating Made in WA agenda.

“True progress happens when business and government are on the same page,” said premier Roger Cook.

“Led by our world-leading resources sector, WA has the strongest economy in the nation and is the best place in Australia to get a quality job.

Key themes discussed at the roundtable were:

supply-chain infrastructure;

sovereign capability;

market diversification;

energy and resource security; and

state Government policy.

The summit follows a bumper five years for the WA economy, which has grown in that time by over 25 per cent, well above the national rate of just below 16 per cent.

While the State contributes almost half of the value of the nation’s exports, global pressures and uncertainty means this success cannot be taken for granted into the future.

But while there are risks attached to the current and potential ongoing shifts in the global economy, it also presents opportunities for WA and the State’s business sector.

Following the roundtable, the State Government agreed to work with the CCIWA and CME to develop initiatives based on the following outcomes: