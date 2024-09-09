Image: CStock/stock.adobe.com

The WA Government is returning to the Land Forces International Land Defence Exposition for a third year to highlight Western Australia’s local defence manufacturers on a global stage.

The Defence West stand will host 18 co-exhibitors that will showcase their expertise to the most significant defence, government and senior industrial decision makers of land defence markets in Australia.

Eighteen Western Australian small and medium-sized businesses will also attend the conference – which runs between 11-13 September 2024.

Team WA includes a hovercraft manufacturer, a producer of body and vehicle armour, and the maker of rapidly deployed shelters.

In the last three years, the WA Government has helped promote 60 co-exhibitors at Land Forces.

This included 46 specific Western Australian defence industry businesses and led to over $500 million in new defence contracts.

“This is the third time the State has brought a delegation to the event, and we are pleased to say we now have 36 WA exhibitors that will be able to demonstrate what they can do directly to the decision-makers in defence likely to purchase from them,” said Defence Industry minister Paul Papalia.

“Supporting the WA defence industry’s attendance at Land Forces is a clear example of how the WA Government supports our economy’s growth and diversification, fostering significant investment and job creation across the State.”

Austal, based in Western Australia, inked a pivotal Heads of Agreement last year to construct Birdon-designed landing craft for the Australian Army at the Australian Marine Complex Henderson.