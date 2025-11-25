The Western Australian Government has opened expressions of interest for a Western Australian–made vanadium battery to be installed in Kalgoorlie, advancing plans to build a new local industry, improve regional power reliability and support advanced manufacturing.

The vanadium battery project is a major election commitment under the government’s Made in WA strategy, which aims to diversify the economy, expand renewable energy capacity and boost local manufacturing capability. Supported by $150 million in government funding, the Vanadium Battery Energy Storage System will be the largest of its kind in Australia.

The first stage of the EOI process opens today and will run until 30 January 2026. This initial stage is intended to map market capability and is not part of a procurement process. A second stage, scheduled for early-to-mid 2026, will assess detailed business cases before selecting a preferred proponent.

The project will involve installation of a 50-megawatt/500-megawatt-hour vanadium flow battery, manufactured in WA using locally sourced and processed vanadium. The long-duration system will be capable of discharging for up to 10 hours. The government emphasised it wants Western Australian businesses to be heavily involved in the project and will work with industry to set realistic local content targets.

Vanadium flow batteries are fire-resistant, recyclable, scalable and well suited to WA’s hot climate. The government says the project has the potential to stimulate a fully domestic supply chain spanning mining, processing and manufacturing of flow battery technology.

Energy and decarbonisation minister Amber-Jade Sanderson said the EOI marks the beginning of a significant project for the Goldfields region.

“This EOI kicks off a major project that will boost power reliability in the Goldfields and support our clean energy transition,” she said.

“We want to partner with industry to deliver local content, great jobs, and real value for WA. A locally made and sourced vanadium flow battery will create jobs during construction, deliver improved energy resilience for the region and complement other planned upgrades in the Goldfields region.

“Long-duration storage projects like this will play a bigger role as we build a more resilient energy system for the future.”

Kalgoorlie MLA Ali Kent said the project represents a major economic opportunity for the region.

“I’m thrilled to see this step in the development of a locally manufactured Vanadium Battery Energy Storage System right here in Kalgoorlie-Boulder. This is an incredibly exciting milestone for our region, and I’m proud to see the Cook Government committing $150 million to make this project a reality,” she said.

“The vanadium project is a gamechanger for the Goldfields’ energy future and it positions Kalgoorlie-Boulder at the forefront of innovation, showcasing our capacity to lead in advanced battery manufacturing, creating local jobs and diversifying our local economy.”