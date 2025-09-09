Developers of clean energy projects can now apply for funding from the second round of the WA Government’s New Energies Industries Funding Stream, with up to $60 million available under the Investment Attraction Fund (IAF).

The funding stream supports projects in critical minerals processing, renewable hydrogen, green iron and steel, and carbon capture, utilisation and storage. It aims to encourage new investment opportunities, create local jobs, and further diversify Western Australia’s economy.

The first round of the program, held in 2024, allocated $60 million to five projects, which included decarbonising steel manufacturing, converting critical minerals into high-value battery precursors, developing technology for critical battery materials, and supporting carbon capture and storage ventures.

Premier Roger Cook said the second round underlined his government’s commitment to diversifying WA’s economy.

“One of my government’s key priorities is diversifying the WA economy so that it remains the strongest in the nation, by becoming a global leader in investment attraction, industry facilitation and regulation,” he said.

“Through my government’s Made in WA plan, we have funded a second round of the successful New Energies Industries Funding Stream, which is focused on the technologies of the future. The IAF has been able to support dozens of projects over the past three years and has provided $216.4 million in funding, creating local jobs and helping diversify WA’s economy.”

Energy and Decarbonisation Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson said the funding offered a path forward for projects that could transform energy creation and utilisation.

“The Cook Government remains committed to becoming a global clean energy leader and it’s through opportunities such as the IAF we are able to build on this goal,” she said.

Since its launch in 2022, the IAF has supported 47 projects and awarded more than $200 million in funding, contributing to the development and expansion of new and emerging industries across WA.