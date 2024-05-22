WA medtech companies get ready to pitch at premier industry event

Image: THANANIT / stock.adobe.com

Eleven Western Australian organisations are attending the AusMedtech 2024 conference to showcase a range of medical devices and service opportunities.

Science and Medical Research Minister Stephen Dawson is leading the delegation of WA organisations to the conference.

There he will addressing the premier industry event about the dynamic health and medical research ecosystem in WA and the business opportunities available.

“AusMedtech is a fantastic opportunity for our local medtech organisations to showcase and broadcast their innovative ideas and the boundless business opportunities that are available here in WA.

“AusMedtech is the nation’s premier industry event and offers a multitude of opportunities for building business networks, both interstate and internationally,” said Dawson.

The number of Western Australia’s medical technology and digital health companies have doubled in five years with many of these companies now reaching major milestones.

These include AusMedtech attendee Metabolic Health Solutions (MHS), a grant recipient of the Cook Government’s Investment Attraction Fund (IAF).

The IAF funding has supported MHS in manufacturing their first batch of locally made ECAL Devices to measure and monitor a patient’s metabolic health.

AusMedtech enables companies from across the country to share advancements, insights and best practice with counterparts along with securing potential interstate and international partners.

The conference is attended by representatives from key national and global markets.

The eleven WA organisations include:

Orthocell;

Metabolic Health Solutions;

Resonance Health;

Pawsey Supercomputing Centre;

OncoRes Medical;

Inspiring Holdings;

Curtin University – Healthy Connections;

The University of Western Australia;

WA Department of Health;

WA Country Health Service; and

WA Life Sciences Innovation Hub.

For more information: https://www.wa.gov.au/organisation/department-of-jobs-tourism-science-and-innovation/ausmedtech