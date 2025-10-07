The Western Australian Government has announced plans to establish a new statutory body designed to accelerate growth in the State’s defence sector.

Premier Roger Cook revealed that legislation will be introduced to Parliament to create Defence West as a standalone agency, a first for Western Australia. Initially formed in 2017 under the Labor Government, Defence West will now evolve into an independent entity aimed at unlocking global opportunities for local businesses and positioning WA as a key destination for defence manufacturing.

“Transforming Defence West into a statutory body will be a game changer for Western Australia, creating a single, powerful voice to champion our State’s defence industries at the highest levels,” Cook said. “This new independent agency will unlock opportunities for local businesses and help position WA as the destination of choice for defence manufacturing. Through our Made in WA plan, we’re building more here at home, creating good jobs for Western Australians and diversifying our economy to keep it the strongest in the nation.”

Defence Industries Minister Paul Papalia described the initiative as a historic move for the State. “For the first time, Western Australia will have a dedicated statutory body driving growth in the defence sector like never before,” he said. “The huge uplift in defence spend around the world, including AUKUS and the Henderson Defence Precinct, presents once-in-a-generation opportunities, and Defence West will ensure WA is ready to seize them. Our goal is to see WA’s defence sector grow into the State’s next major industry, second only to resources.”

The agency will act as a key point of contact for the Australian Department of Defence and provide independent advice to the WA Government. Staffed by military and defence industry specialists, Defence West will have powers to enter business arrangements and provide targeted industry support with appropriate approvals.

The timing of the announcement aligns with WA’s preparations for AUKUS activity. From 2027, nuclear-powered submarines from the United States and United Kingdom will forward operate from HMAS Stirling at Garden Island under Submarine Rotational Force – West (SRF-West), ahead of Australia acquiring its own sovereign capability in 2032.