Image: Peera / stock.adobe.com

WA businesses seeking to be a part of the local wind energy manufacturing supply chain can now apply for co-investment to cover up to 50 per cent of eligible project costs under the Wind Energy Manufacturing Co-Investment Program.

The funds will be made available through a co-investment and advice program co-created by the WA Government and AMGC with $8 million allocated by the WA Government.

The initiative is targeted at enhancing local businesses’ capacity and capability in wind energy, manufacturing and servicing supply chains.

“The Wind Energy Manufacturing Co-Investment Program is a testament to our commitment to creating a sustainable future for Western Australia. Supporting local businesses to engage in the wind energy supply chains positions the State to reap the benefits of the energy transition while also supporting our economic diversification,” said Western Australian Science minister Stephen Dawson.

“Whether it’s helping new businesses to upgrade their accreditations or assisting companies to pivot or scale their operations, this funding will play a crucial role in enhancing our State’s advanced manufacturing capabilities.”

Priority areas include the manufacturing of wind tower foundations, anchor cages, nacelle components and assembly, transmission poles, specialised trailers (transport), as well as capacity building for replacement parts and servicing, and refurbishing centres.

The co-investment program consists of two streams:

Market entry stream: Capability-focused, indicative project size $20K-$60K (co-investment contribution $10K-$30K). This stream supports pre-qualification and accreditation processes, niche software, process improvement and alike.

Market growth stream: capacity and capability focused, including capital and/or operating expenditure. Indicative project size $500K-$1 million (Co-investment contribution $250K-$500K). This stream supports plant and equipment enhancement (up to 25 per cent of total project cost), R&D projects to create a competitive advantage, and associated investment in ‘market entry’ projects.

“Western Australia is home to very skilled manufacturers currently engaging in the mining, minerals, and energy space,” said AMGC, managing director, Dr Jens Goennemann.

“The Wind Energy Manufacturing Co-Investment Program will focus on identifying local capabilities that can be turned towards opportunities in wind energy generation. In doing so, the WA Government and manufacturers will develop a broader, and more capable manufacturing base while serving domestic renewable energy needs.”

Applications to the Wind Energy Manufacturing Co-Investment Program will be open, continuous, and competitive until available funding has been exhausted.