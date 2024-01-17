Image: razihusin/stock.adobe.com

The Western Australian Government has opened applications for the latest round of Defence Ready Initiative grants to support local businesses in their goal of becoming “Defence ready”.

The purpose of the $200,000 investment in Western Australian employers is to assist small and medium enterprises enhance their capability, capacity and competitiveness to enter or expand their business in the Defence supply chain.

The WA Government will assist businesses with grants of up to 50 per cent of their total costs, up to a maximum of $20,000.

Funding can be used for planning and business advice, to improve internal business infrastructure and systems, train employees, or buy and upgrade essential equipment.

Businesses can also use funding to cover expenses associated with meeting essential pre-qualification requirements for supply chain entry, including those related to meet Defence security standards.

The initiative supports the Cook Government’s vision for the defence sector to become a key pillar of the Western Australian economy, and support locally-based businesses to become more competitive in bids to win defence work.

Previous recipients include a Perth-based satellite communications antenna firm, which, after receiving a grant, was able to obtain defence security accreditation and enter the supply chain for Australian defence contracts.

The 2020 program resulted in bolstering 22 successful companies from a range of industries including ship maintenance and security services.

Applications for Defence Ready Initiative grants close at 3pm on 23 February 2024.

To learn more about the Defence Ready Initiative or to submit an application, visit Defence West: Defence Ready Initiative 2023/24 (www.wa.gov.au)