Image: MT.PHOTOSTOCK/stock.adobe.com

The Western Australian Government is looking for experts to sit on a new artificial intelligence (AI) advisory board.

Innovation and the Digital Economy Minister Stephen Dawson said expressions of interest are open to become an inaugural member of the Western Australian Government Artificial Intelligence Advisory.

“Whilst the uptake of AI varies across the public sector, there is an increasing need to ensure that the adoption of AI technologies is considered in line with privacy and ethical factors that protect the rights of all people in WA,” said Dawson.

“Governments and industries across the world are adopting AI at an accelerating rate. The opportunities that exist in the use of AI across Government are highly promising for the future of WA.

The new board is set to provide strategic advice to mitigate potential risks of Government AI projects and advise on the design, build and use of AI or data-driven tools.

The independent board will support the implementation of Western Australia’s AI Policy and Assurance Framework, which was released in March, by setting the standard for AI use across the public sector and prioritising ethical considerations.

Board members will support a high-impact and emerging area of policy, recognising the transformative potential of AI tools in WA’s public sector in a safe and responsible manner.

The proposed board will be made up of an interdisciplinary group of experts with real-world knowledge and experience of AI technology and application in high-impact industries and communities.

Other attributes include an understanding of risk regulation, ethics, human rights, data privacy and governance.

Senior industry leaders and technology specialists across WA’s diverse skills landscape are encouraged to apply.

For more information and to apply, please visit: wa.gov.au/AIAdvisoryBoard.

The expression of interest is open until 4pm Monday, 25 November 2024.