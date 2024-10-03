Image: Andrei Armiagov/stock.adobe.com

The State Government has launched the Western Australia Space Industry Strategy 2024-30, with a mission to drive continued growth of the State’s space sector to become a global hub.

The strategy supports the WA Government’s Future State – Accelerating WA goal to become a global leader in the manufacture and utilisation of space and cross-sector technologies by 2035.

Science Minister Stephen Dawson said the State’s first space strategy will contribute to building this exciting new industry to generate more jobs and economic diversification.

“Our State already holds an important place in the global space economy, and we will use this strategy to create more opportunities to ensure WA remains on the forefront of the space race into the future,” said Dawson.

“Growing the local space sector will also have enormous benefit for WA with advances in technology, data and services – leading to more innovations to improve environmental and community outcomes, boost productivity, and enhance our everyday lives.”

Space technologies and activities offer a multitude of benefits for life on Earth, driving innovation and providing critical services that support industries like agriculture, resources, manufacturing, policing, and government services.

Over the last four years, the State Government has invested more than $95 million into supporting the space industry, as well as focusing on science, research, and related activities.

WA already hosts significant space infrastructure and activities, which include:

Fugro’s Space Automation, AI and Robotics Control Complex (SpAARC);

Ground infrastructure for five international space agencies, including two of the European Space Agency’s four deep space ground stations;

Co-host of the $3 billion Square Kilometre Array, the largest radio telescope in the world;

The only commercial optical satellite communication ground network in the Southern Hemisphere; and;

US-Australia space surveillance telescope and soon-to-be completed US deep space advanced radar capability.

There are more than 130 national and international organisations now operating space and space-related services in WA, with more than $1 billion being invested into the State’s space sector over the last six years.

Currently, the global space economy is projected to reach up to US $1.8 trillion in 2035, almost trebling its current valuation at US $630 billion in 2023.

Space technologies, data and services are integral to daily lives, from digital communications and GPS positioning services to remote sensing and many other technologies commonly used on Earth.

Space exploration expands scientific knowledge, leading to discoveries with applications on Earth including advancements in new materials, physics, and medicine.

WA has significant tertiary research, training, and education capabilities in the space sector, provided by Curtin University, CSIRO, Edith Cowan University, and The University of Western Australia.

The strategy will support the translation of space research and commercialisation to space and terrestrial industries, generating new, highly skilled jobs.

For more information, see: Western Australia Space Industry Strategy 2024-30 (www.wa.gov.au)