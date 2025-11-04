The Western Australian Government has launched a A$2 million AUKUS SME Readiness Fund to help local defence businesses break into the supply chains of the AUKUS submarine program.

Delivered over four years, the initiative will provide grants covering up to 50 per cent of total project costs – capped at A$100,000 – for small and medium enterprises seeking to qualify for US and UK defence supply chains.

The fund is part of the Cook Government’s broader strategy to boost local manufacturing, create jobs, and diversify the state’s economy by positioning the defence sector as Western Australia’s next major industry.

Defence industries minister Paul Papalia said the AUKUS SME Readiness Fund would help ensure Western Australia remained at the forefront of national defence growth.

“WA’s defence industry is set to be the state’s next economic powerhouse, providing a buffer to the cyclical nature of the resources sector,” Papalia said. “The AUKUS SME Readiness Fund will open doors to opportunities for WA businesses and help grow the sector. By making more things in WA, we create more local jobs and diversify our economy.”

The state will also open the fourth round of its Defence Ready Initiative, which has already supported nearly 50 local SMEs to improve their capabilities and enter global supply chains.

Together, the two programs aim to prepare Western Australia’s industry to compete internationally while ensuring that local businesses are ready to contribute to the nation’s long-term AUKUS commitments.