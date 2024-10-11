Image: kvdkz/stock.adobe.com

Ten South West projects, including a fencing manufacturer, will share in $1.1 million funding to help build regional business resilience and economic diversity under Round 7 of the Cook Government’s Regional Economic Development (RED) Grants program.

The RED Grants program is investing $55.85 million over nine years toward locally driven projects to stimulate economic growth in the regions.

The announcement was made by Regional Development Minister Don Punch today in Capel, alongside the successful South West recipients.

“The Regional Economic Development Grants offer a unique opportunity to diversify our regional economies and create new jobs and sustainable employment opportunities,” said regional development minister Don Punch.

“Improving local manufacturing and accommodation is a major priority for the Cook Government, as is making our regional towns more liveable by attracting investment into locally-based services in the regions.

Bunbury fencing manufacturer Teamwork Contractors Pty Ltd has received $94,562 funding to support a new fencing manufacturing facility, to keep up with demand following a significant increase in domestic housing construction.

The project will create direct, sustainable employment by introducing manufacturing capabilities into the South West that have previously been lacking and will also provide intrastate export opportunities for products manufactured in the South West region.

Successful projects in Round 7 REDs are set to diversify the accommodation and agribusiness offering in the South West, and support regional job creation in manufacturing, training, tourism and arts sectors.

The recipients were announced at the Capel Marron Farm tourism facility, which received a $147,280 RED grant in 2022, funding the development of a hospitality and tourism experience centred around the iconic South West marron.

Successful Round 7 RED Grant recipients – South West