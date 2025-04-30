Image: MAGNIFIER/stock.adobe.com

The 2025 Western Australian Export Awards are now accepting applications across 14 categories, aiming to celebrate the success of WA businesses competing on the world stage.

For the first time, a new First Nations Exporter category has been introduced at the national level.

This brings the total number of categories for this year’s Awards to 14, including those for businesses in many of our priority sectors and the Emerging Exporter and Regional Exporter awards.

The WA Export Awards recognise the significant achievements and economic impact of the State’s exporters.

“The WA Export Awards is a fantastic way to celebrate all that our local exporters do, building our State economy and creating local jobs for Western Australians,” said premier Roger Cook.

“Each year we see many applications from across WA and I encourage anyone who is thinking about applying to contact Invest and Trade WA now so we can celebrate your role in exporting WA excellence to the world.”

These businesses play a vital role in strengthening WA’s economy, creating jobs, and enhancing the State’s reputation as a global leader in trade and investment.

The awards highlight the contribution WA exporters make to the global economy, showcasing world-class innovation, expertise, and sustainability in action.

Last year, Austral Fisheries was named the 2024 Western Australian Exporter of the Year. As one of Australia’s largest integrated commercial fishing companies, Austral Fisheries has built a global reputation for sustainable seafood and responsible fishing practices.

Winning a WA Export Award provides a powerful platform for WA businesses to gain industry recognition, expand their global networks, and strengthen their brand in international markets.

Additionally, each category winner from the WA Export Awards automatically progresses to the Australian Export Awards, held in Canberra, where they compete against the country’s top exporters for the national title.

Western Australia has been successful at the National Awards having several national category winners over the past years.