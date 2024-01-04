Image supplied: Adobe Stock

The WA EV network has reached the halfway mark with the opening of Synergy’s Jerramungup electric vehicle (EV) fast charging site.

Hyden’s EV fast charger is the 26th site to open out of 49 planned locations throughout Western Australia. Synergy and Horizon Power are installing the charging stations along key travel routes, averaging less than 200 kilometres apart.

Once finished, it will cover 7,000km north to Kununurra, along WA’s south west coast to Esperance and east to Kalgoorlie and Eucla.

Energy minister, Reece Whitby, said, “the Cook Government is proud to be investing in one of the longest electric vehicle charging networks in the world.”

“The WA EV network is providing the backbone of EV charging infrastructure which is critical for driving the continued update of EVs across WA.”

“These charging stations are now in 25 locations, making it is easier for EV drivers to explore our wonderful State, while reducing their travel time and range anxiety.”

The 150kW Jerramungup charger, which allows drivers to top up their EVs in about 20 minutes, is situated along the southern coastline and links Albany to Esperance.

Warmun, Derby, Halls Creek, Norseman, and Hamelin Pool have all received EV fast chargers in recent months with construction already underway for locations at Billabong, Minilya, Kalgoorlie, Kojonup, Brookton, Ravensthorpe, and Bunbury.

There have been more than 5,500 charging sessions completed along the WA EV network since the first charger went live in Geraldton in April 2023.

The WA EV network, scheduled for completion by mid-2024, is part of the Western Australian Government’s $43.5 million investment in EV infrastructure, aimed at boosting EV uptake to meet the states net zero emissions goals by 2050.