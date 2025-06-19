Image: Richie Chan/stock.adobe.com

The Western Australian Government has announced a major boost to Western Australia’s industrial future, doubling the Strategic Industries Fund (SIF) to $1 billion as part of the 2025–26 State Budget.

The expanded fund will support common-user infrastructure at Strategic Industrial Areas (SIAs) across the state, including the Pilbara, Mid West, Goldfields, South West, and the Western Trade Coast.

These regions are set to host key clean energy and advanced industrial projects, further strengthening WA’s position as a national economic leader.

Among the initial developments to receive funding are the South West Advanced Manufacturing and Technology Hub in Picton – where Western Power will build one of its new poles and wires manufacturing facilities – and road upgrades at both Kemerton and Kwinana SIAs.

A detailed plan outlining further SIF investments is expected to be released later this year.

The $1 billion commitment aligns with several other election promises, including increased support through the Investment Attraction Fund and top-ups for the New Industries Fund and Collie Industrial Transition Fund.

Premier Roger Cook said the investment is aimed at preparing WA’s industrial areas for global competitiveness.

“To keep Western Australia’s economy the strongest in the nation, I want WA to become the best place in the world to do business,” he said. “Our $1 billion Strategic Industries Fund is about getting our most important industrial areas investment ready, attracting more projects and delivering more jobs in an increasingly competitive global environment.”