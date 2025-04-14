Image: Africa Studio/stock.adobe.com

The Western Australian Government has formed an alliance with a global defence player in a milestone move that is set to boost WA defence industry and economy.

During a successful mission to the United States, defence industries minister, Paul Papalia, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc. The company is part of General Dynamics, the world’s fifth-largest defence contractor with expertise in submarine design, manufacturing, delivery and sustainment.

“This MOU with General Dynamics is a major milestone for the WA defence industry as we continue to strengthen the pivotal role our State plays in the AUKUS partnership,” said Papalia.

“Having our local businesses interact and learn alongside General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc will give them an opportunity to be at the forefront of the Virginia-class supply chain.”

Another arm of the mammoth company, General Dynamics Electric Boat builds Virgina-class submarines for the US Navy and is part of a wider US team working with Australia to deliver AUKUS Pillar I objectives.

It is hoped the MOU will help fast-track WA businesses that are already manufacturing vital parts of Australian submarines into the Virginia-class supply chain. It also intends to enhance the local skill level and knowledge base of the WA workforce.

Tens of billions of dollars is being invested by the Federal Government to create the Henderson Defence Precinct, enhance facilities at HMAS Stirling, establish nuclear-powered submarine sustainment, and deliver continuous shipbuilding. These projects are set to support approximately 10,000 jobs.

As part of the mission, Minister Papalia led a delegation made up of WA businesses to the US to strengthen relationships and showcase WA’s defence capability on a global stage.

The delegation met with key defence industry representatives and US officials in Washington DC, Alabama and Virginia where the signing of this significant MOU occurred.