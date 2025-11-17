A major fee-free and low-fee TAFE campaign launched by the WA Government has driven a sharp rise in school leaver interest in vocational education across Western Australia, with applications for Semester 1 2026 surging and website traffic growing rapidly.

The You Can Make It Here campaign, launched on 13 October, aims to showcase the breadth of training opportunities available at WA TAFE colleges and highlight pathways into growing industries. Since its launch, the refreshed TAFE WA website has attracted nearly 42,000 views, particularly to pages featuring in-demand sectors including advanced manufacturing, construction, clean energy and essential care services.

Preliminary figures show about 19,000 full-time TAFE applications have already been submitted for Semester 1 2026. Applications from Year 12 students have risen 17 per cent to 3,056, with the state government crediting its focus on raising the profile of practical career pathways and strengthening vocational training options for young people.

The campaign promotes the 140 fee-free TAFE courses and reduced-fee options available through joint funding from the Albanese government and the WA Government. It also leverages major state initiatives such as VET Delivered to Secondary Schools and the award-winning Year 9 Career Taster Program, which aim to encourage students to explore hands-on careers.

Backed by more than $250 million in new training infrastructure and more than $50 million in upgraded equipment across the state’s five TAFE colleges, the drive comes as WA faces rising demand for skilled workers in clean energy, defence, aged care, and construction.

Western Australians still have time to apply, with competitive course applications closing on 14 November 2025 and offers issued from 3 December. All other applications will remain open until 6 February 2026.

Skills and TAFE minister Amber-Jade Sanderson said the results demonstrated strong community confidence in the TAFE system.

“The Cook Labor Government is celebrating and promoting the TAFE system the Liberals wanted to destroy,” she said.

“We are investing at record levels – funding fee-free and low-fee courses, revitalising campuses and rejuvenating training centres to deliver job-ready graduates.

“With 140 TAFE courses fee-free, and fees slashed for another 160, education and training is accessible and affordable. The success of our You Can Make It Here campaign shows Western Australians know TAFE is the pathway to exciting careers and well-paid jobs.”