Western Australia government has committed further support to local renewable energy manufacturing, with Turbine Solutions securing $453,230 through the state’s Wind Energy Manufacturing Co-Investment Program.

The $906,460 project, co-funded with the Advanced Manufacturing Growth Centre (AMGC), will see the company leverage its oil and gas turbine expertise to expand into wind energy servicing. The initiative is expected to create 15 jobs and generate $11.2 million in new revenue over five years.

The project will focus on specialist maintenance such as bearing replacements and borescope inspections of turbine main shafts, working in partnership with a global wind turbine manufacturer. Trials will take place at operational wind farms across Western Australia, Victoria and New South Wales.

Premier Roger Cook said the project demonstrated how WA companies could pivot into clean energy.

“Western Australia has the skills, ingenuity and industrial capability to lead the nation in renewable energy and advanced manufacturing,” Cook said. “This investment in Turbine Solutions shows how local businesses can pivot their expertise in oil and gas into new clean energy industries, creating jobs and strengthening WA’s economy.”

Amber-Jade Sanderson, minister for energy and decarbonisation and manufacturing, said Turbine Solutions was an example of WA capabilities moving into global renewable supply chains.

“Through the Wind Energy Manufacturing Co-Investment Program, we’re helping local businesses build new capabilities, create skilled jobs, and take their place in global renewable supply chains,” Sanderson said.

Turbine Solutions director Eugenio Sanchez said the support would help build a wind-specialist team, toolkit and service model tailored to boost turbine performance and reduce downtime.

“[The program] has been the launchpad for Turbine Solutions to use our oil and gas turbine experience and apply these capabilities to wind. As a result, we will deliver a scalable, high-impact maintenance wind-turbine servicing model that improves safety, reduces disruption, and builds critical local capability in Australia’s clean energy supply chain,” Sanchez said.

The WA co-investment program, launched in late 2024, has already backed three projects, creating 85 jobs and $65 million in forecast revenues. Applications remain open for both “market entry” and “market growth” funding streams.