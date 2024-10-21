Volgren unveils its first locally built hydrogen-powered bus

Image: Volgren

Volgren, Australia’s largest bus body manufacturer, has announced the construction of its first hydrogen-powered bus, in collaboration with Wrightbus.

A second hydrogen bus is already in production and will be delivered to the customer in the coming months, further expanding Volgren’s leadership in zero-emission transport solutions.

These two hydrogen-powered buses are a valuable addition to Volgren’s extensive Zero Emission Bus portfolio, which now includes over 150 zero-emission buses across six battery-electric and fuel-cell variants.

Volgren’s first hydrogen fuel cell electric buses to operate in Australia represent an important step in the transition to cleaner public transport.

Volgren’s decision to collaborate with Wrightbus, an industry leader in zero-emission bus technology, has enabled the integration of cutting-edge hydrogen fuel cell expertise into locally manufactured buses.

While Wrightbus pioneered the world’s first hydrogen-powered double-decker bus and has revolutionised clean public transport in the UK and Europe, Volgren’s involvement ensures that this innovative technology is adapted to meet the unique needs of the Australian market.

Thiago Deiro, CEO of Volgren, emphasised the company’s dedication to both innovation and sustainability.

“We are incredibly proud to lead the way in zero-emission transport solutions here in Australia. The development of this hydrogen-powered bus, in partnership with Wrightbus, showcases how our focus on innovation can contribute to more sustainable public transport systems,” said Deiro.

Deiro also highlighted the significance of local manufacturing and the role of collaboration in delivering this project.

“This project demonstrates the strength of Australia’s local manufacturing sector and the value of collaboration. Working with Wrightbus has allowed us to produce a hydrogen bus that not only sets new standards in sustainability but also contributes to the local economy through job creation and skills development,” said Deiro.

Wrightbus has supplied the hydrogen fuel cell chassis technology for the buses, marking the first time its advanced powertrain technology has been used by an Australian manufacturer.

This partnership reflects a major milestone for Volgren, as the collaboration enables the company to bring advanced global technology to Australia, reinforcing its role as a key player in the transition to zero-emission transport both locally and globally.

“This is a significant partnership for Wrightbus as it’s the first time we’ve exported our powertrain technology to a bus body manufacturer and it’s the first time we’ve entered the Australian market,” said Wrightbus CEO Jean-Marc Gales.

“Like Wrightbus, Volgren is an industry leader with innovation at its heart. We’re proud to be working alongside them on this pilot project to utilise hydrogen to help decarbonise the public transport system in Australia.

“Wrightbus is now an established global brand, with bus orders in Germany and across Europe, and a growing factory base in Malaysia. Our reach is now even further afield thanks to this deal, and we see this as just the start of our plans for Australia, where we hope to eventually offer customers our full range of zero emission buses.”

Volgrens commitment to zero-emission transport solutions remains stronger than ever, ensuring that Australia remains at the forefront of global advancements in sustainable mobility.