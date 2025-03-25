Volgren QLD manufactures 2000th bus

Image: Volgren

Volgren QLD has delivered its 2000th locally built bus, marking a defining moment in a 45 year journey and reflecting the company’s success in upholding high standards in manufacturing.

Since opening in 2009, the Eagle Farm facility has been at the heart of bus manufacturing in Brisbane/QLD, delivering over 1000 buses to Brisbane City Council and setting a new record in 2024 with over 180 buses produced in the factory.

The 2000th bus handover was celebrated at the Eagle Farm facility with Volgren’s senior management team, and representatives from Volvo, Department of Transport and Main Roads (DTMR), QBIC, and Kangaroo Bus Lines, the proud recipient of the milestone vehicle.

To commemorate the occasion, Volgren CEO, Thiago Deiro, presented a special plaque and key to Kangaroo Bus Lines, recognising their role in this achievement.

Following the official ceremony, the event took on a more light-hearted note with the cutting of a bus-shaped cake, a replica of the 2000th bus, by Darren Webster, CEO of Kangaroo Bus Lines, marking the occasion with a celebratory moment.

Deiro reflected on the significance of this milestone.

“Delivering our 2,000th Queensland-built bus is more than just a number, it represents 45 years of hard work, dedication, and strong partnerships with operators like Kangaroo Bus Lines. Queensland has played a crucial role in Volgren’s national success, and we remain committed to investing in local manufacturing and delivering top-quality buses for our customers,” he said.

“Reaching this milestone would not have been possible without the dedication of our staff, past and present, whose expertise and commitment have been the foundation of our success.”

Yuri Tessari, CCO of Volgren, shared his thoughts on the partnerships that drive Volgren’s success across Australia.

“Strong, long-lasting partnerships with industry leaders like Volvo and Kangaroo Bus Lines enable Volgren to continue celebrating milestones like this. It’s an honour to have them with us today,” he said.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to all of our customers and partners who continue to place their trust in Volgren.”

With over 10,000 buses built across Australia and 45 years in operation, we’re proud to support local jobs and contribute to Queensland’s economy. The 2000th bus delivery is just the beginning.