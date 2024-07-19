Visy’s $150m glass furnace in Western Sydney set to enhance remanufacturing

Image: Visy

Visy has officially launched Australia’s most energy-efficient glass furnace at its state-of-the-art recycling and remanufacturing facility in Penrith, Sydney.

The $150 million investment, unveiled Yesterday by New South Wales Premier Chris Minns and Visy Chairman Anthony Pratt, marks a significant leap in sustainability and energy efficiency.

The facility features the country’s first oxygen-only fuelled glass furnace, which consumes less than half the energy of its predecessor.

This innovation translates to a reduction in energy use equivalent to heating over 32,000 Sydney homes annually, according to Pratt.

The Penrith site stands as New South Wales’ sole glass bottle and jar manufacturing plant, producing over 800 million glass containers each year.

These containers support renowned Australian food and beverage brands, including Vegemite, Cottee’s Jam, Toohey’s New, and Bundaberg Ginger Beer.

In addition to its energy-efficient furnace, the facility incorporates advanced recycled cullet pre-heating technology, significantly boosting the use of recycled glass in Australia’s glass bottle sector.

This initiative aligns with Visy’s commitment to achieving an average of 70 per cent recycled content in glass containers across Australia and New Zealand.

“This new technology is part of our program to make glass containers with an average 70 percent recycled content across Australia and New Zealand,” said Pratt.

“At Visy, we’re not just manufacturers – we’re in the landfill avoidance business because recycling is an important weapon against climate change. We’re investing in low energy technology, as well as high paying, green collar jobs, and boosting Australia’s manufacturing capability.”

The facility will utilise recycled glass from household bins and the Return and Earn container deposit scheme to produce new bottles and jars, reinforcing Visy’s role in landfill avoidance and environmental stewardship.

Premier Chris Minns welcomed the investment, stating, “We welcome Visy’s vote of confidence in Western Sydney and NSW. The bottles and jars made here will end up in the hands of millions of Aussies each year.”

This development is part of Pratt’s 2021 pledge to invest $2 billion over the next decade, aimed at reducing landfill, combating climate change, and supporting thousands of green collar jobs in Australian manufacturing.