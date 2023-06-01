Visy completes major upgrade to Gibson Island recycling centre

Australian recycling giant Visy unveiled a $48 million upgrade to its recycling and remanufacturing campus on Gibson Island with Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and deputy premier Steven Miles.

The upgrade is part of Visy executive chairman Anthony Pratt’s commitment to invest $2 billion over the next decade – $700 million of that in Queensland – to reduce landfill, cut emissions and create thousands of green-collar Australian manufacturing jobs.

“This is a very proud day for our company because we’re not only manufacturers, we’re actually in the landfill avoidance business which is good for greenhouse gas reduction as well because as things decay in the landfill they produce methane gas which is 84 times worse for climate change than carbon dioxide,” said Pratt.

“So recycling is an important weapon against climate change.”

The project will divert up to 39,000 tonnes of material from landfill – covering the equivalent of approximately 2,500 Suncorp stadiums – using a new state-of-the-art paper optical sorting plant.

Instead of going to landfill, Visy will recycle and remanufacture this kerbside waste from hundreds of thousands of Queensland homes into 100 per cent recycled paper and corrugated boxes for the state’s farmers, and iconic food and beverage companies.

The upgrade was made possible thanks to co-investment support from the Queensland Government and is set to reduce landfill by up to 20kg per Queensland household annually.

The 100 per cent recycled paper will then be sent to Visy’s corrugated box plants, including the new one at Hemmant.

“We are transforming Australia’s recycling and manufacturing sectors through these initiatives,” said Pratt.

Pratt also praised premier Palaszczuk and her Government “for their foresight and dedication to practical environmental reforms.”

“You, premier and Deputy premier Miles, are champions of Queensland manufacturing and under your leadership, Queensland has become an economic powerhouse” he said.

The Gibson Island project created hundreds of jobs during construction and has established even more green-collar manufacturing jobs on site.

Visy operates in more than 140 sites throughout Australasia and has trading offices across Asia and Europe. With over 7,000 employees, the company‘s innovative approach provides end-to-end solutions for customer needs across paper, primary packaging, fibre packaging, packaging supplies and consumables, point of sale displays, automation, materials handling, logistics and recycling.