Visionary Machines wins $4.4m commercialisation grant

Sonny Foster CEO Visionary Machines Pandion Sentinel. Image: Visionary Machines

Australian optical spatial sensing firm Visionary Machines has secured a $4.4 million Industry Growth Program grant from the federal government to commercialise its Pandion Sentinel counter-drone technology.

The matched funding, combined with investment backing, brings the total project value to $8.75 million.

This is set to allow the Sydney-based company to scale manufacturing, accelerate deployment, and strengthen Australia’s advanced manufacturing capability.

Visionary Machines’ Pandion Sentinel is a passive optical sensing array designed to provide real-time 3D spatial awareness.

It enables continuous monitoring of drone activity by detecting, tracking, identifying, and precisely targeting threats.

Chief executive Sonny Foster said the funding would help the company meet growing defence and security needs in Australia and abroad.

“This Industry Growth Program grant, matched by our investors, provides over $8.75 million to accelerate our capacity and the capability we offer to the Australian Defence Force and international defence and security markets,” Foster said.

“It’s a strong endorsement of our technology and mission to deliver advanced counter-drone solutions in response to rapidly evolving global threats.”

Chief operating officer Nicholas Gibbs added that the grant recognises Visionary Machines’ role in enhancing national capabilities through disruptive innovation.

“The Australian Government funded Industry Growth Program grant recognises and supports Visionary Machines’ unique innovation and role in the disruptive enhancement of national capabilities with this critical technology,” Gibbs said.

The company is also expanding its workforce, with new skilled jobs expected to strengthen local supply chains.

Gibbs said the investment “strengthens Australia’s advanced manufacturing sector, secures local supply chains, and creates skilled employment opportunities.”

Counter-drone technologies are a growing market worldwide, driven by increased incidents of unauthorised drone incursions across defence, policing, and critical infrastructure sectors. By advancing manufacturing in Sydney, Visionary Machines is positioning itself at the forefront of this high-value global market.