Victorian Manufacturing Hall of Fame Awards announced alongside new strategy

Victoria’s world-class manufacturing industry took centre stage last night as the State Government celebrating the 22nd Victorian Manufacturing Hall of Fame Awards.

Minister for Jobs and Industry Natalie Hutchins last night congratulated the winners and finalists and marked the launch of Making it equal: Victoria’s Women in Manufacturing Strategy.

“Congratulations to all the winners and finalists of this year’s Victorian Manufacturing Hall of Fame Awards, who play a critical role in creating Victorian jobs and growing our economy,” said Hutchins.

At last night’s awards, Knoxfield-based Stahl Metall was inducted to the Hall of Fame as the 2024 ’Leader in Manufacturing’, recognising their work making customised harnesses and boxes.

Catten Industries co-owner Latinka Cubbitt won the Woman Manufacturer of the Year award for her significant contribution in the precision sheet metal fabrication industry.

Three new categories were also introduced this year, with Australian Defence Apparel, Modscape and Alstom being recognised as inaugural leaders in Textile, Clothing and Footwear, Construction Technologies and Gender Equality and Inclusion respectively.

The Victorian Government also took to the stage to announce a new strategy to build gender equity in the manufacturing industry.

Manufacturing in Victoria is a $33.5 billion industry that employs more than 260,000 people across almost 24,000 businesses. Yet women’s representation in Victoria’s manufacturing sector has only increased from 29 to 33 per cent over the past 20 years.

The Making it equal: Victoria’s Women in Manufacturing Strategy will support better recruitment and advancement of Victorian women in.

It brings together work from across government, including an investment of more than $2 million into industry-led initiatives.

“This new strategy is not only a major step in creating real opportunities for women to thrive in a historically male-dominated space, but a chance to future-proof our industry and make it more resilient to skill-shortage.”

Across Australia’s manufacturing industry, 69 per cent of women are employed as clerical and administrative workers, but they make up just 26 per cent of managers, 15 per cent of machinery operators and drivers, and 11 per cent are employed as technicians and trade workers.

The Victorian government are investing in Victorian manufacturing through a range of initiatives including the $20 million Manufacturing and Industry Sovereignty Fund, the Industry and R&D Infrastructure Fund and the Made in Victoria – Manufacturing Growth Program.

For a full list of winners from the awards night, visit: business.vic.gov.au/halloffame.

To read the strategy and access practical tools for employers, industry, unions and training providers to support gender equality in manufacturing visit vic.gov.au/women-in-manufacturing.