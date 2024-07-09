Victorian households aided in switching to all electric

Image: Victor/stock.adobe.com

Minister for Energy and Resources Lily D’Ambrosio has announced projects to help households make the switch to all-electric which is also set to support local manufacturing.

In an Australian first, the projects that are funded by the Residential Electrification Grants program are set to help more Victorians invest in a wide range of renewable technologies to achieve cheaper power bills and an all-electric home.

“We are helping more Victorians make the switch to all-electric homes – cutting down power bills and investing in a renewable energy future,” said D’Ambrosio.

“The Residential Electrification Grants program is increasing solar by broadening the reach and scope of the program to encourage innovation in the use of solar energy.” The program also supports local manufacturing and technologies that back Victorian workers and manufacturing jobs.

By phasing out expensive fossil gas and going all-electric, households can slash around $1,400 per year off their energy bills or up to $2,700 if paired with solar panels.

More than $4 million will be delivered to seven approved providers to deliver 1,875 solar and 1,545 hot water rebates which will reduce the upfront costs of installing solar and energy efficient heat pumps.

Successful projects will help provide more comfortable, cheaper all-electric homes across the state, including for first home-owners, aged care residents and vulnerable customers. “This is part of our commitment to achieving net zero emissions while lowering energy bills and ensuring reliability though electrification,” said Member for South-Eastern Metropolitan Region, Lee Tarlamis.

More Victorians are starting the journey to making their home all-electric.

In Solar Victoria’s recent customer surveys, 69 per cent of respondents said that they are keen to or have been thinking about transitioning to an all-electric home, while 13 per cent have already fully transitioned thanks to Solar Victoria’s rebates and loans.

Since 2018, Solar Victoria has provided more than 350,000 rebates and loans to households across the state to install solar panels, energy efficient hot water systems, and solar battery systems.