Victorian grants boost defence supply chain

Image: zef art/stock.adobe.com

More Victorian manufacturers are set to enter the Australian Army’s largest-ever acquisition program supply chain, backed by new funding from the Victorian Government.

Minister for industry and advanced manufacturing Colin Brooks announced the latest round of the Supply Chain Uplift Program during a visit to Hanwha Defence Australia’s Armoured Vehicle Centre of Excellence (H-ACE) at the Avalon Airport Industrial Precinct.

More than $800,000 will go to 11 businesses to help them compete for contracts with Hanwha Defence Australia and other major defence companies – generating jobs, export opportunities and investment for Victoria.

The recipients are Blueroom Simulations, EnyGy, Lunar Outpost, R&I Instrument & Gear Co., Ribcraft Marine, Ronson Gears, Skills Leap Australia, Stahl Metall, Total Precision, TRJ Engineering and Vokke.

Grants of up to $100,000 will support projects such as facility upgrades, obtaining industry accreditations, and research and product development. Stahl Metall, for example, will use the funds to buy advanced manufacturing equipment to improve product development and prototypes, boosting its chances of securing further defence contracts.

Hanwha is delivering the federal government’s $1 billion LAND 8116 Phase 1 Protected Mobile Fires program, featuring the AS9 Self Propelled Howitzer and AS10 Armoured Ammunition Resupply Vehicle, as well as the $5–7 billion LAND 400 Phase 3 Infantry Fighting Vehicle program featuring the AS21 Redback.

These projects are expected to create more than 1,000 direct jobs and hundreds more across Victoria’s 2,500-strong defence supply chain, strengthening sovereign industrial capability.

Since 2021, the $10 million Victorian Land Systems Fund and Supply Chain Uplift Program has supported 22 small and medium-sized enterprises. The Victorian Defence Vision Statement outlines plans to leverage the state’s advanced manufacturing, skilled workforce and defence-related R&D capabilities – worth $10.9 billion annually and employing over 29,000 people.

Colin Brooks said: “We’ve set out a vision for Victoria to be a defence and aerospace powerhouse – and we’re backing our industry to grow and thrive. The Supply Chain Uplift Program gives Victorian manufacturers the best shot at winning substantial defence contracts, helping to create jobs and boost the economy.”

Local MPs Ella George, Chris Couzens and Alison Marchant all welcomed the investment, citing its role in cementing Geelong and surrounding regions as key manufacturing hubs.

Hanwha Defence Australia and Europe/UK CEO Ben Hudson said the support for SMEs was “an excellent ongoing investment in defence industry”. Stahl Metall managing director Anton Fonseka said the funding would help scale operations and strengthen Victoria’s sovereign supply chain.