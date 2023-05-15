Victorian businesses receive low carbon manufacturing grants

Nine Victorian manufacturers have received a total of $1.4 million through the state government’s Low Carbon Manufacturing Grants Program to help them compete in a low carbon economy.

Minister for industry and innovation Ben Carroll announced recipients of the latest round of the Low Carbon Manufacturing Grants Program, with companies receiving between $50,000 and $250,000, to purchase or develop new equipment, skills or technology that will enable them to make products or components that support the transition to net zero emissions.

One of the recipients is Baywater-based Gasco, a company that designs and manufactures energy-efficient industrial heaters, waste heat recovery systems and thermal oxidisers.

Other recipients include CMBR, which will purchase a mobile pyrolysis plant to partially replace natural gas used in manufacturing recycled steel bars, and SmarterLite, which will manufacture LED exit signs using battery replacement technology to significantly reduce power usage.

Victoria’s $31 billion manufacturing industry is made up of more than 23,000 businesses, supports more than 260,000 jobs, and provides around 30 per cent of Australia’s manufacturing output.

The state government’s Made in Victoria 2030: Manufacturing Statement outlines its vision and actions to ensure Victoria continues to be a place for advanced manufacturers to grow and thrive, including in key sectors such as low-emissions and renewable energy.

“We’re helping Victorian manufacturers maximise opportunities in a low carbon economy, putting the state at the forefront of advanced manufacturing and creating high-value jobs for tomorrow,” Minister Carroll said.

Minister for climate action Lily D’Ambrosio said, “In Victoria we are not just talking about climate action, we are taking real and significant steps towards net zero.”

Member for Bayswater Jackson Taylor said, “We’re backing innovative local companies like Gasco to support the transition to a low-carbon economy – while supporting jobs.”

Gasco CEO Nick Grzegorczyn said, “This grant will assist our energy transition plans, allow us to employ additional staff to design and manufacture larger electric heaters and help to meet customers’ carbon reduction requirements.”