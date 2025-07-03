Victorian achievers shine at Premier’s VCE Awards

Image: Kasto/stock.adobe.com

Victoria’s top-performing VCE students in 2024 have been recognised at the Premier’s VCE Awards, celebrating excellence in academic and vocational education across the state.

Premier Jacinta Allan and deputy premier and minister for education Ben Carroll presented the honours at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, applauding achievements across the Victorian Certificate of Education (VCE) and the VCE Vocational Major (VM) pathway.

This year, 315 students received 339 awards across 94 subjects. Among them were 276 Study Awards, 23 Top All-Round VCE High Achiever Awards, seven Outstanding VCE Vocational Major Student Awards and three Top International Student Awards.

“You’ve each taken different paths to get to this moment, but all of you should be enormously proud of what you’ve achieved,” Allan said.

“These awards recognise students’ outstanding academic achievements – but also the community of teachers, parents, families and friends that support their success.

“These outstanding results show that when we invest in every kind of learner – whether their passion is in the classroom, the workshop or the workplace – our whole state benefits.”

The awards highlight the increasing popularity of the VCE VM, which launched in 2023 to support hands-on, career-focused education. More than 8,290 students completed the VM in 2024, signalling strong growth in vocational interest.

This year’s recipients include a composer set to study in the United States, a fashion-focused VCE VM student, and an arts graduate pursuing diplomacy – reflecting the diversity of future pathways enabled by Victoria’s education system.

The Top All-Round VCE High Achievers were students who earned study scores of 46 or above in at least five VCE subjects, marking them among the most accomplished in the state.

Minister Carroll said the outcomes show how Victoria’s education system is adapting to student needs.

“The results speak for themselves. There is so much talent in the education state, and I congratulate these hardworking students on their achievements,” he said.

“The introduction of the VCE Vocational Major is already changing lives, and we’re proud to back every student to succeed.”