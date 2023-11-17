Victoria Rolls out its first hydrogen buses

Two Australian-made and designed hydrogen buses will be rolled out across Melbourne’s west, as the Victorian Government ramps up its transition to a cleaner and more sustainable bus fleet.

Minister for public and active transport Gabrielle Williams visited Transit Systems West Footscray bus depot, which will run the two hydrogen buses to service routes across Footscray, Williamstown, Moonee Ponds and Sunshine.

The two Victorian-first hydrogen new buses form part of a trial in which six operators – including Transit – are rolling out 52 zero emissions buses, alongside the two hydrogen vehicles, across the state.

Data from the trial will provide practical information on how the zero emission buses perform – assessing things like how much energy they use and what is required to charge them for different route patterns.

Minister for public and active transport, Gabrielle Williams, said, “Tackling emissions on our public transport network is a key part of Victoria meeting our nation-leading net zero emissions target – and we’re trialling the best technologies to deliver those savings.”

“This is an exciting next step in our journey towards a cleaner bus fleet in Victoria as we get on with transforming the state’s public transport network, delivering more services and slashing emissions.”

From 2025 onwards, all new buses purchased for Victoria’s public transport system will be zero emissions – this trial will provide valuable data on the transition of 4,000 diesel buses, including 2,200 in regional Victoria.

The Victorian Budget 2023/24 included a $20 million investment to support the roll out of zero-emissions buses as part of Victoria’s Bus Plan – which is building a modern and reliable network that doesn’t rely on fossil fuels.

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Buses only emit water vapour at their tailpipe – and it is estimated the two buses alone will save around 90 tonnes of emissions annually.

Transit Systems will operate the hydrogen buses from their West Footscray depot on routes in Melbourne, Williamstown, Moonee Ponds, Footscray and Sunshine.

The Victorian Government has set world-leading emissions reduction targets of 75 – 80 per cent by 2035 and net zero by 2045.