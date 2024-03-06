Victoria revealed as Australia’s $1bn fashion manufacturing capital

Imaghe: zhengzaishanchu/stock.adobe.com

Victoria’s has been named the nation’s biggest clothing manufacturing capital with the sector valued at almost $1 billion, according to Australian Fashion council.

With its eco-system of fibre, manufacturing, retail and wholesale, alongside repair and second-hand retail, Victoria has the most complete clothing supply chain in Australia.

The Australian Fashion Council (AFC) in partnership with Epson Australia, commissioned RMIT to quantify the true value of the Victorian textile, clothing & footwear (TCF) manufacturing sector.

AFC have announced, as part of a full report due to be released in April, that Victoria’s TCF manufacturing industry is valued at $960 million in economic value and employs 10,300 people, more than any other state.

NSW is the second highest state, employing 9,000 people.

Chair of the AFC Marianne Perkovic said, “Victoria can be a global leader in advanced, sustainable manufacturing, while boosting jobs and developing skills in an industry that generates a huge $960 million”

Victoria is best positioned to lead Australia’s transition into a circular and sustainable economy due to its most complete clothing ecosystem, including fibre, manufacturing, retail, wholesale, repair and second-hand retail.

This initial research shows employment, exports, imports and revenue in the TCF manufacturing sector have stabilised.

A recommendation from the report is to optimise microfactories. Microfactory technology has allowed small, on-demand and quick-to-market merchandise offerings to inject newfound vitality into the industry.

Managing director of Epson Australia Craig Heckenberg said, “By embracing the latest digital printing technology with localised, demand-driven manufacturing, these nimble entities significantly reduce waste and enhance efficiency, aligning perfectly with the principles of the circular economy while delivering speed to market.”

The initial report findings are available from www.ausfashioncouncil.com and the full report will be released in April 2024.