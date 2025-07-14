Victoria funds mRNA breakthrough research

Image: wacomka/stock.adobe.com

The Victorian Government is investing $1.7 million into six new mRNA research projects aimed at accelerating breakthroughs in next-generation medicines, with the potential to position Victoria as a global biotechnology hub.

Minister for economic growth and jobs Danny Pearson announced the latest recipients of the mRNA Victoria Research Acceleration Fund, which supports the development of treatments for Alzheimer’s, heart disease, respiratory infections and rare neurological conditions.

The Florey Institute of Neuroscience and Mental Health will receive more than $535,000 for two projects focused on using mRNA technology to prevent and treat Alzheimer’s disease, a condition expected to affect over one million Australians by 2058.

The University of Melbourne will receive $145,000 to design an antiviral drug targeting multiple respiratory viruses, while local biotech startup Zitra Medicines will use its $485,000 grant to advance treatments for rare childhood conditions such as Tay-Sachs and Sandhoff diseases.

The Hudson Institute of Medical Research will receive $130,000 for work targeting autoinflammatory diseases, and RMIT University has secured $395,000 to develop gene therapies for atherosclerosis.

“These grants will ensure our researchers continue their pioneering work to unlock new treatments,” Pearson said. “We’re backing Victoria’s world-class researchers to discover the next generation of life-saving vaccines and medicines.”

Since its launch in 2021, mRNA Victoria has provided more than $30 million in funding to 63 research projects and attracted global leaders Moderna and BioNTech to establish operations in the state. BioNTech’s new manufacturing facility at La Trobe University will further enhance Victoria’s position in the global mRNA landscape.