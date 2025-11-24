Victoria has strengthened its position as a global centre for mRNA innovation, with the State Government backing a major expansion of BioNTech’s research and development and clinical manufacturing capabilities in Melbourne.

Minister for Economic Growth and Jobs Danny Pearson has officially opened BioNTech’s R&D mRNA manufacturing facility and attended the topping out of its neighbouring clinical mRNA manufacturing facility, both located at La Trobe University’s Bundoora Campus. The partnership between the state and the biotechnology giant will create 1,200 jobs over the next decade and drive broader economic growth.

The R&D facility will produce research-grade RNA to accelerate the translation of discoveries into clinical use, while the clinical mRNA manufacturing plant will deliver next-generation vaccines and therapies for use in clinical trials. Together, the facilities will support research across a range of diseases, including infectious diseases, rare diseases and cancer.

The R&D facility will collaborate with researchers and biotech companies across Australia, the Asia-Pacific region and globally, further embedding Victoria within international research networks. The clinical facility, set for completion by the end of 2026, will be a key anchor of La Trobe University’s $5 billion University City precinct.

Minister Pearson described the milestone as transformational for Victoria’s biomedical sector, saying: “This is a pivotal moment for Victoria as we advance our capacity to deliver cutting-edge mRNA treatments to patients faster than ever before.” He added: “Being the only place in the world to host both mRNA global leaders shows that Victoria is leading the future of medical innovation.”

Local member Colin Brooks said BioNTech’s investment places the Bundoora community “at the centre of world-leading medical innovation”.

BioNTech Chief Operating Officer Dr Sierk Poetting said the company’s expanding presence in Victoria reflects its commitment to translating science into therapies. “The opening of our R&D facility and the construction of our clinical mRNA manufacturing facility demonstrate BioNTech’s commitment to turning innovative science into meaningful treatments for patients,” he said. “By collaborating with Victoria’s strong life sciences sector, we are building the infrastructure needed to support clinical trials and advance the development of mRNA-based medicines.”

La Trobe University vice-chancellor Professor Theo Farrell said the facilities align with the university’s strengths in health, AI and digital innovation. “I’m delighted to welcome BioNTech to La Trobe’s University City innovation precinct,” he said.

The facilities follow BioNTech’s establishment of its Innovation Centre in Melbourne and a new Clinical Trial Oncology Platform launched last year. The Labor Government has invested more than $1 billion in health and medical research over the past decade, reinforcing Victoria’s leadership in next-generation vaccine and therapeutic development.