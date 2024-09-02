VIC Vocational stars celebrated at annual awards

Image: industrieblick/stock.adobe.com

The Victorian Government has celebrated the achievements of Victoria’s nation-leading TAFE and training sector with Melbourne Polytechnic and the Victorian Aboriginal Child Care Agency among the winners at the 70th annual Victorian Training Awards.

Minister for Skills and TAFE Gayle Tierney congratulated the award winners at the Victorian Training Awards Gala.

“Congratulations to the winners of this year’s Victorian Training Awards – each one of you is contributing to making our world-class TAFE and training system stronger, better and accessible to all Victorians,” said Tierney.

“Looking back on the history of these awards, we can see how far we have come in creating a high-quality vocational education sector in Victoria – and we will continue to adapt, evolve and improve so that Victorians can train for the jobs of the future”

The night highlighted the sector’s remarkable progress over the past 70 years in providing high-quality, inclusive training for all Victorians.

Throughout its 70 year history, the awards have celebrated the outstanding achievements of individuals, teachers, employers and training providers across the state.

The Lynne Kosky Memorial Award for Lifetime Achievement was awarded to Virginia Simmons for her long and productive career in TAFE leadership.

Virginia was the first woman to become Director of a TAFE and is the longest-serving female TAFE Chief Executive Officer in Victoria.

Vocational Student of the Year winner Carly Brown was recognized for her advocacy for young women in trades.

Having completed a Certificate II in Electrotechnology at Northern College of Arts and Technology, Carly now has her sights set on securing an electrical apprenticeship.

Young butcher Matthew Tyquin was awarded Apprentice of the Year, thanks to his passion for his job at Ashburton Meats. Matthew started an apprenticeship with William Angliss Institute and hasn’t looked back – taking home the title of World Champion Butcher Apprentice at the World Butchers Challenge in the US in 2022.

Award winners receive $5,000 prize money, and selected winners will go on to represent Victoria at the Australian Training Awards in Canberra this December.

The event is supported by principal partner Apprenticeship Employment Network (AEN) and the Global Apprenticeship Network (GAN Australia).

Find out more about the Victorian Training Awards and the winners online: vic.gov.au/2024-victorian-training-awards-winners-and-finalists.

2024 winners