VIC taxes and Albo’s ‘Future Made in Australia’ plan are affecting SMEs, says SEMMA

The Victorian Government introduced a flat one percent tax on commercial and industrial property based on unimproved land value, managed by Valuer General Victoria. Image: xiaoliangge/stock.adobe.com

The Victorian Government’s latest round of taxes delivered in this year’s State Budget are, according to the Treasurer Tim Pallas, designed to “(The Commercial and Industrial Property Tax) be set at a single flat rate of one per cent of a property’s unimproved land value – there are no complicated graduated rates – and exemptions that apply to land tax will also apply. Administration will also be similar to arrangements for land tax, to streamline compliance”.

Word from Honi Walker, CEO SEMMA

This means the Valuer General Victoria will manage the process. The same process for Land Tax, the VGV also calculates the value of land, which leads to increased land tax fees.

This means they (VGV) will have carte blanche to increase the (assumed) value of the unimproved land (year on year). Don’t be fooled by the “set a single flat rate of one per cent of a property’s unimproved value,” line that will be used to calculate the Commercial and Industrial Property Tax.

The rate will be set at a single flat rate of one per cent of a property’s unimproved value, which will be indexed and may increase year-on-year based on factors such as inflation, CPI, and general land value trends in Victoria.

Even though the government is offering a loan of that value – a loan that will be payable in ten years or can be paid in instalments, there are concerns about the clarity and stability of these measures.

SEMMA members believe that the latest Budget does not sufficiently support SME’s. The increase in Land Taxes, WorkCover Premiums, and Payroll Tax has had a significant effect on SME’s, potentially leading to:

Reduction in capital investment by businesses – reducing growth and employment

Create challenges for smaller manufacturers who may struggle with the increase in land tax

Increase production costs – and therefore costs will rise on consumer goods

There is a perception that the Victorian Government’s measures may impact small businesses, despite SME’s employing 90 per cent of Victorians.

And the Albanese Government’s Budget has limited provisions for manufacturers, with no significant tax breaks, rebates, or exemptions. Even though manufacturing underwrote Australia’s economy during the pandemic, so much so that the Federal Government has developed the Sovereign Industry Capability Policy (Local Jobs Content) but fails to adequately oversee it.

Albo’s Future Made in Australia Plan is an umbrella term as it pulls together a range of policies into one place, like the National Reconstruction Fund.

This only applies to large innovation opportunities and is based on investment dollar for dollar and is set against seven priority areas of the Australian economy – great it you want to automate your factory or bring in Ai.

“The Australian Government established the National Reconstruction Fund Corporation (NRFC) to support 7 priority areas of the Australian economy. The NRFC can provide finance in the form of debt, equity and guarantees to support Australian projects that drive high-value industry transformation”.

About the only thing that the Federal Government seem to be making any sense on is the Gas Industry Supply Policy – when they decide what that is exactly. The Federal Government is working on the Gas Industry Supply Policy to ensure gas remains available for manufacturing, recognising its importance for maintaining a stable energy supply for industry, alongside renewables. Coordination between state and federal levels on energy policy continues to evolve.

While there is a year to run for Albanese and another 2+ years for the Allan Government, one can’t help but think that the parties are beginning their “pre-election policy tryouts” on us now. We have to remember that manufacturing has underwritten Australia’s wealth and growth for decades and it was during COVID that manufacturing continued to maintain the status quo for Australian industry and did not receive any financial handouts – unlike so many non-performing industries.

With State debt at an all-time high, it seems unlikely any tax relief will be coming our way anytime soon, SEMMA will continue to advocate to both Federal and State Government’s on matters of importance to our members. If you’re not a SEMMA member – join us, let your voice be heard and gain valuable industry connections, networks and access to business development opportunities. info@semma.com.au