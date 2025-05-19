VIC Skills Solutions Partnerships Program announced

Image: SpaceOak/stock.adobe.com

Minister for Industry and Advanced Manufacturing Colin Brooks has announced the opening of the second round of the Skills Solutions Partnerships Program for Victoria.

The Victorian Government is investing $4.75 million to support industry partnerships with Victoria’s TAFEs and dual sector universities to co-design and pilot innovative short courses.

“As we deliver a stronger and more sustainable economy, we’re making sure more Victorian workers can access innovative training to build the skills needed in our modern economy,” said Brooks.

“We’ve seen fantastic results from the first round and I look forward to more bold ideas from industry and our leading training providers.”

The program targets priority sectors including advanced manufacturing, defence, the circular economy, agribusiness, digital technologies, health technologies and medical research.

Successful applicants will be invited to co-design new training and on-the-job learning models and then apply for up to $500,000 in matched funding to pilot their solution.

Round 1 supported six pilot projects across sectors such as manufacturing, clean economy, digital, construction, healthcare and social services – all with potential to expand and benefit more businesses and workers.

One project is helping industry reduce emissions by upskilling auto technicians to work with hydrogen-powered trucks and buses. Developed by Bendigo Kangan Institute’s Automotive Centre of Excellence and Foton Mobility Distribution, the course will train workers to safely service hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

Another pilot led by the Australian Association of Medical Research Institutes, in partnership with Swinburne University and MTPConnect, has delivered a 12-week medtech commercialisation course, already upskilling 45 early-career researchers.