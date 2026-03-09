Victoria is boosting workforce skills through the Skills Solutions Partnerships (SSP) program, which funds industry-led initiatives to tackle critical skills shortages.

The program supports training providers and businesses to co-design courses that address gaps in priority sectors, including advanced manufacturing, defence, and digital technologies.

Round 2 of the SSP program supports five partnerships with $1.7 million in funding. Projects include: Victoria University and Microsoft training data centre workers; South West Institute of TAFE with Melbourne Polytechnic upskilling entry-level manufacturing employees; Gordon Institute of TAFE with Advanced Fibre Cluster Geelong and Edencraft International training engineers in advanced fibre composites; Chisholm Institute with Sutton Tools and AMTIL delivering precision measurement courses; and RMIT University with Memko, Navantia, Leap Australia, and Engineers Education Australia strengthening Victoria’s AUKUS capabilities.

“These successful projects are developing training solutions for priority sectors identified in our Economic Growth Statement,” said a Business Victoria spokesperson. “They equip workers with the skills needed for high-demand industries and emerging technologies.”

Round 3 of the program is now open for applications until 27 March 2026. The initiative is part of a broader strategy to ensure workers can secure high-quality jobs while meeting industry demand.

SSP provides a model for how collaboration between industry and training providers can rapidly address skills gaps, giving employers access to a highly trained workforce while supporting economic growth and innovation.