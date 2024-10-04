VIC Gov’t Launch Australian Medtech Manufacturers Alliance

Image: Gorodenkoff/stock.adoe.com

The Victorian Government has launched the Australian Medtech Manufacturers Alliance as a measure to ensure Victoria remains at the forefront of medtech innovation.

Building on the work of the Australian Medtech Manufacturing Centre, the Alliance will support the growth of medtech manufacturing in Victoria, creating new jobs, enhancing skills and increasing investment and exports across the sector.

The Alliance, delivered by BioMelbourne Network, will be a united voice for local medtech manufacturers supplying our hospitals and health sector.

The government is helping accelerate the local development and manufacturing of health products through the Alliance and other initiatives such as the Victorian Medtech Skills and Device Hub and the Medtech Market Growth Program.

Medtech manufacturers are key to Victoria’s economic growth and a major part of our ambition to become a world leader in this important field.