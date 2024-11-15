VIC Gov’t invests in four local renewables manufacturers

Image: Studio-FI/stock.adobe.com

Minister for Jobs and Industry Natalie Hutchins has announced four manufacturing businesses will share in more than $1 million of funding through the Made in Victoria – Energy Technologies Manufacturing Program.

The businesses will be able to buy new equipment and technology to manufacture more components that support the road to zero emissions and renewable energy.

“We’re helping some of our most innovative local manufacturers to be part of the growing renewables sector, create new jobs and drive economic growth right across the state,” said Hutchins.

The projects will create 13 new jobs and will help these businesses to take on more opportunities in the sector.

Among the recipients is PowerPlus Energy based in Scoresby, which specialises in energy storage technology. The funding will enable the company to increase and automate its production of lithium-Ion batteries, creating seven new jobs.

Victoria has set world-leading targets to cut emissions and achieve net zero by 2045, and is on track to hit 40 per cent renewables by 2025 and 95 per cent renewable electricity by 2035.

Victoria’s $33 billion manufacturing sector has more than 24,000 businesses, employs 260,000 people and exports $23.9 billion worth of goods every year.

For a list of Made in Victoria – Energy Technologies Manufacturing program recipients, visit business.vic.gov.au.