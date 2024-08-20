VIC Gov’t funding to help build clean economy workforce

Image: Kyta Willets/stock.adobe.com

Minister for Skills and TAFE Gayle Tierney has announced a nearly $9 million funding package to boost vocational skills in environmental sustainability and the clean economy.

The investment will support TAFEs, universities, training providers and industry to establish practical Skills Labs where innovative new short courses called Skill Sets can be developed.

The funding package includes $3.45 million to establish three Clean Economy Skills Labs hosted at TAFE Gippsland and Melbourne Polytechnic.

These Labs will help to develop training in offshore wind, circular design, manufacturing and meeting net-zero emissions targets.

In response to the 2021 Macklin Review of Victoria’s training system, Skills Labs will involve industry partners in the development of new training approaches.

This includes the creation of new skill sets, which are flexible, nationally recognised short courses designed to rapidly respond to skill shortages in the economy.

As part of the package, RMIT will receive $970,000 to co-design three new Skill Sets in sustainable building practices.

These skill sets are currently being piloted with industry professionals and students.

A total of 10 Skill Sets are now available to study tuition-free through the Labor Government’s Free TAFE program.

Tierney announced the funding while visiting RMIT to meet students undertaking short courses in sustainable building design.

“Every National Skills Week I’m proud to celebrate our world-class vocational training system – and every year we continue to work hard to make sure Victorians have the skills they need for the in-demand jobs of the future,” said Tierney.

“Skills and training are vital to achieve our ambitious net zero emissions targets. We are continuing to invest in our TAFEs and training providers, in partnership with industry, to upskill workers for the clean economy.”

The announcement comes as National Skills Week gets underway across the country. This week recognises the importance of vocational training that leads to quality jobs.

The ongoing development and delivery of Skill Sets are funded through a $32 million investment in the Victorian Budget 2024/25.

Victoria has hit every climate target it has set to date and is on track to meet its renewable energy target of 95 per cent by 2035.