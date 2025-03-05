VIC Gov’t backs Australia’s largest staircase manufacturer

Image: zhu difeng/stock.adobe.com

The Victorian Government is backing Australia’s largest staircase manufacturer to boost production and supply thousands more staircases to homes across Victoria.

Minister for Industry and Advanced Manufacturing Colin Brooks last week toured S&A Stairs in Braeside where the production of the staircase manufacturer is set to increase by an extra 7,800 staircases each year using funding from the State Government.

“We have the country’s largest supplier of staircases right here in Victoria, and we’re backing them to ramp up their production so we can build more homes for more Victorians,” said minister for Industry and Advanced Manufacturing Colin Brooks.

“We’re helping our advanced manufacturing sector to evolve and take on new opportunities – creating jobs for Victorians and driving growth in our economy.”

More than half of detached houses and townhouses built in Australia require staircases, and the increased capacity will support Victoria to build more homes.



Founded in Melbourne in 1920, S&A Stairs is a fourth-generation family business with a proud history of working on some of Australia’s most renowned architectural projects.

This includes the 1956 Melbourne Olympic Village and the ceremonial staircase at Parliament House in Canberra.



With the support of the Victorian Government, the company is investing in world leading manufacturing technologies and upskilling their staff to achieve the additional capacity and help more homes be built across the state.