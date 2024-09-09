VIC Gov’t announces mRNA vaccine grant recipients

Image: Aleksandr Matveev/stock.adobe.com

Minister for Economic Growth Tim Pallas has announced the latest grant recipients of the Victorian Government’s mRNA Victoria Research Acceleration Fund.

Announced at St Vincent’s Institute of Medical Research, the funding will see more than 15 Victorian research teams sharing in $2.1 million to accelerate new mRNA-based treatments for HIV, inflammatory disease, and hard to treat cancers.

St Vincent’s Institute of Medical Research will receive $100,000 to develop new treatments for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease harnessing mRNA editing technology.

“This investment will support institutions like St Vincent’s Institute of Medical Research to save lives and grow our thriving biotech sector,” said Pallas.

“We’re backing our world-class local researchers to discover the next generation of life-saving vaccines and medicines, and cementing Victoria as the leading hub for mRNA research in the Asia Pacific.”

Other grant recipients include local biotech start-up Messenger Bio, which will develop mRNA therapeutics for genetic brain diseases.

Walter and Eliza Hall Institute will receive a grant to investigate advancing gene therapy to treat inflammatory disease.

The State Government’s mRNA Victoria has supported 57 research projects in an attempt to unlock new medicines and vaccines and to establish a world-leading mRNA industry in Victoria.

With BioNTech and Moderna establishing major hubs in Victoria, the state will become the only place in the world where both mRNA leaders host research and development and manufacturing operations.

Victoria is responsible for almost 60 per cent of Australia’s pharmaceutical exports, supporting more than 100,000 full-time jobs in the biotech sector.