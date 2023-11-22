VIC Government announces $10m Skills Solutions Partnerships Program

Minister for jobs and industry, Natalie Hutchins, announced the $10m Skills Solutions Partnerships Program to support Victorian businesses in key sectors at the 2023 Victorian Manufacturing Showcase.



As part of the program, government, industry, TAFEs and universities will co-design and pilot new training courses in manufacturing, digital, construction, clean economy, healthcare and social services – equipping critical industries with the talent they need to grow and succeed.

The Victorian Government is also investing $63.8 million in the Digital Jobs and $4.5 million Digital Jobs for Manufacturing programs, which are training Victorians to fill digital skills shortages.

Hutchins said, “Victoria’s economy is strong and as a result we have the highest participation rate and the most employed Victorians in a decade.”

“Many of our fastest growing industries are experiencing critical skills shortages – our Skills Solutions Partnerships Program will connect these industries with passionate, work-ready local students to fill the gaps that are blocking their growth.”

The Government is also supporting Victorian students to get the skills they need for high-demand industries through the Skills First and the Free TAFE program, removing barriers to training for more than 153,000 students and saved them over $394 million since the program began in 2019.

The program builds on their plan to grow skilled jobs and cement Victoria as Australia’s manufacturing engine room through initiatives like the $20 million Manufacturing and Industry Sovereignty Fund, the Made in Victoria – Manufacturing Growth Program and the Energy Technologies Manufacturing Program.

Minister for skills and TAFE, Gayle Tierney, said, “We’re delivering high-quality, relevant training that meets Victoria’s future skills demands and our Skills Solutions Partnerships Program will mean more Victorians are getting the skills they need to succeed.”

The 2023 Victorian Manufacturing Showcase at Moonee Ponds has attracted a record number of exhibitors and attendees – with more than 80 businesses on show and over 1,000 people through the doors.