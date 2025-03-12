VIC celebrates 200,000 free TAFE enrolments

Victoria’s nation-leading Free TAFE program has hit a milestone, having helped 200,000 students gain the skills they need for in-demand jobs.
To continue supporting students on this pathway, the Victorian minister for Skills and TAFE Gayle Tierney and Federal minister for Skills and Training today officially opened a multi-level training facility at Chisholm Institute’s Frankston campus.
“This state-of-the-art facility is a huge win for Frankston, giving our community access to Free TAFE, helping them to get the skills they need and opening doors for the jobs they want,” said member for Frankston Paul Edbrooke.
“As a former TAFE student, I know the value of public education and how important Free TAFE is to giving people well-paid jobs and secure work,” said Dunkley MP Jodie Belyea.
Since its launch in 2019, Free TAFE has saved students over $593 million in tuition fees—removing financial barriers for thousands of Victorians and delivering skilled workers to industries in need.
The Chisholm TAFE redevelopment is just one of the projects being delivered through the State Government’s Building Better TAFE Fund – which is making sure more students have access to top-quality training facilities, close to home.
