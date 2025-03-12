VIC celebrates 200,000 free TAFE enrolments

Victoria’s nation-leading Free TAFE program has hit a milestone, having helped 200,000 students gain the skills they need for in-demand jobs.

To continue supporting students on this pathway, the Victorian minister for Skills and TAFE Gayle Tierney and Federal minister for Skills and Training today officially opened a multi-level training facility at Chisholm Institute’s Frankston campus.

“This state-of-the-art facility is a huge win for Frankston, giving our community access to Free TAFE, helping them to get the skills they need and opening doors for the jobs they want,” said member for Frankston Paul Edbrooke.