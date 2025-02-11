Vibration monitoring in three axes with IO-Link

Image: IFM

Machine vibrations are crucial indicators for assessing the current condition of machinery. Detecting damage to rolling element bearings and other components early can prevent costly downtime. ifm’s new smart IO-Link vibration sensor offers a simple and scalable condition monitoring solution with just one device.

The new VVB30x condition monitoring sensor, which ifm will present at the SPS in Nuremberg, continuously detects vibrations in all three dimensions. The sensor calculates key indicators from the measured values to evaluate machine condition: fatigue (v-RMS), mechanical friction (a-RMS), impacts (a-Peak), and bearing wear (Crest factor). Additionally, it transmits surface temperature as a wear indicator. The sensor also offers a range of smart functions. In the Basic condition monitoring version, it can continuously analyse and communicate any developing unbalance. It also calculates machine operating hours based on vibration levels, aiding modern maintenance. The DataScience condition monitoring version includes a smart bearing demodulation process, known as BearingScout, for reliable and continuous bearing analysis.

The new vibration sensor uses IO-Link for data transmission, device diagnostics, and parameter setting. This allows users to implement vibration monitoring and analysis in any SCADA system using standard fieldbus protocols. Alternatively, this can be done via a standardised MQTT or HTTPS interface in any IT system. With the moneo IIoT platform, ifm electronic offers additional functions for root cause failure analysis, making IT-based condition monitoring easy. Configuration is straightforward via IO-Link. Predefined limit value profiles, based on ISO 20816-3, are stored in the device and can be adapted to the target application. If a limit value is exceeded, detailed root cause analysis is possible, even without moneo, thanks to the integrated BLOB ring memory. Up to 12 seconds of raw data can be provided automatically if needed. The sensor also has an internal characteristic value history that provides an overview of the last nine days.

Condition monitoring allows early detection of damage to pumps, fans, geared motors, vacuum pumps, and other rotating machines. This enables cost-effective and requirement-based maintenance, maximising machine availability. Where machine vibrations impact quality, condition monitoring also helps improve the production process.

For more information on the new IO-Link condition monitoring sensor, visit our website. VVB as 3-axis vibration sensor with IO-Link – ifm

