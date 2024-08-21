VET Review final report aims to transform skills sector

Image: industrieblick/stock.adobe.com

The NSW Government has released the final report from the independent VET (Vocational education and training) Review Panel, marking a key milestone in its commitment to restoring the VET system in NSW.

The announcement was made at the National Skills Week and emphasised the importance of skills development and vocational training in shaping the future workforce of the state.

The final report follows an extensive review and consultation process, including regional tours, roundtable sessions, a Skills Symposium, and discussions with more than 1,100 contributors.

The VET Review, a key election commitment, aims to provide a roadmap for rebuilding TAFE NSW, supporting learners, and strengthening the voice of local industry.

The final report contains 21 recommendations designed to transform and better integrate the VET system while supporting its stakeholders.

Key areas of focus include a new needs-based funding model, improved coordination of critical services, and enhanced support for equity cohorts, including Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander learners and those in regional areas.

“The NSW Vocational Education and Training (VET) system is critical to the future of our communities and our economy. How we develop the skills and capabilities of the NSW workforce for the future will be a key factor in addressing many of the major challenges facing our state,” said VET Review Panel chair, Dr. Michele Bruniges AM.

“I am immensely proud to deliver this final report which sets out the panel’s aspiration for how the NSW VET system will meet this challenge with the NSW Government as its steward working collaboratively with our community and private providers.”

The final report also advocates for collaboration between government and industry, including formal commitments on skills development within priority sectors as well as building links between high school and post school training.

The NSW Government will consider all recommendations from both the interim and final reports and provide a formal response in due course.

In the meantime, work has already begun on progressing recommendations of the VET Review’s interim report.

These include commencing consultations on a new TAFE NSW Charter, and a revised TAFE NSW operating model.

Access the final report