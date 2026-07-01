Vecco Group has become the foundation customer of the Queensland Resources Common User Facility (QRCUF) in Townsville following completion of major construction at the Australian-first processing facility.

The Queensland Government said Vecco would use the facility to validate its vanadium production processes, supporting the development of Australia’s first pit-to-product vanadium flow battery supply chain.

The facility has been established to allow companies to test and refine mineral processing techniques, helping de-risk projects and accelerate their path to commercial production.

The announcement forms part of the Queensland Government’s broader critical minerals strategy, supported by funding in the 2026–27 Budget.

The Budget includes $46.1 million over three years to accelerate critical minerals extraction, processing and exports, alongside $6.4 million over two years to support re-commercialisation of former mine sites.

natural resources and mines minister Dale Last said the project would strengthen Queensland’s critical minerals sector.

“The completion of QRCUF means junior miners and explorers can de-risk their projects and accelerate development – that means more jobs and faster,” Last said.

“Vecco Group signing on as our foundation customer shows strong industry confidence and reflects the critical role QRCUF will play in fast-tracking projects from testing through to production.”

Deputy premier and state development, infrastructure and planning minister Jarrod Bleijie said the facility would help attract investment and create regional jobs.

“The Crisafulli Government is restoring confidence in Queensland as a place to invest, build and do business, ensuring projects like this can unlock the full potential of our world-class critical minerals sector and new regional jobs,” Bleijie said.

Member for Mundingburra Janelle Poole said the facility would strengthen Townsville’s processing capabilities.

“Townsville has long been a powerhouse for Queensland’s resources sector and this new facility builds on that legacy by creating more local jobs, strengthening our processing capability and backing the industries that will drive our region’s future,” Poole said.

Vecco Group managing director Thomas Northcott said the facility would help advance the company’s integrated vanadium supply chain.

“The QRCUF is a significant milestone for Queensland’s critical minerals industry and will support the development and demonstration of new vanadium processing capability in the State,” Northcott said.

“For Vecco, QRCUF represents an important step in progressing our integrated vanadium supply chain toward a shovel-ready project, from Queensland ore through to downstream electrolyte production for vanadium flow batteries helping power the next phase of the AI data centre infrastructure build-out and strengthen grid resiliency.”