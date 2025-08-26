Vaxxas raises $90m for vaccine tech

The Vaxxas device comes pre-packaged – you remove the seal, apply it to the skin, press the button, count to ten, and remove it. Vaccination complete.

Australian biotech Vaxxas has raised around $90 million in fresh funding to accelerate the commercialisation of its needle-free vaccine delivery technology, the high-density microarray patch (HD-MAP).

The financing round – among the largest for a private biotech in Australia this year – includes $49.22 million in new Series D equity and $40 million in debt facilities. Investors include SPRIM Global Investments, LGT Crestone, OneVentures, and Brandon Capital-Hostplus.

The funds will allow Vaxxas to scale up production, install semi-automated manufacturing lines, and advance late-stage clinical trials as it moves towards market readiness.

The HD-MAP technology represents a major advance in global vaccine delivery. It eliminates the need for needles, reduces cold-chain storage requirements, and allows potential self-administration at home. This could dramatically increase vaccine uptake, particularly in regions where access is limited.

Chair Sarah Meibusch said the capital raising demonstrated investor confidence in Vaxxas’ technology and commercialisation pathway.

“This result underscores the confidence that leading investors have in Vaxxas’ disruptive technology and the progress the team has made toward scaling-up and commercialisation,” Meibusch said.

“Coupled with our sharp focus on commercialisation, this funding provides Vaxxas with a runway into the second half of 2027 as we focus on bringing our technology to market.”

SPRIM Global Investments co-founder Michael Shleifer said the platform could “fundamentally transform vaccine delivery globally – expanding access, reducing costs, and improving uptake.”

The funding coincides with leadership changes. After 14 years as chief executive, David Hoey will transition to a role as strategic advisor. A global search for a new CEO is under way.

Meibusch thanked Hoey for his leadership, noting he had helped grow the company from a university spinout into a biotech with world-class capabilities.

Vaxxas has now raised more than $300 million since its inception, with around $160 million invested into the Australian economy, including $140 million in Queensland.