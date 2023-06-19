Vaxxas opens nation’s first needle-free vaccine manufacturing site

Australian biotechnology company Vaxxas, in partnership with the Queensland Government, today announced the opening of its global headquarters and state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Brisbane.

The custom-built 5,500m square-metre (60,000 square feet) Vaxxas Biomedical Facility is a first-of-its-kind manufacturing site designed to support the scale-up of Vaxxas’ needle-free vaccine technology platform, the high-density microarray patch (HD-MAP), for late-stage clinical trials and first commercial products. metre meter

The Vaxxas Biomedical Facility is expected to support up to 200 local, skilled jobs and produce millions of vaccine patches per year once fully operational, contributing to Queensland’s local economy.

The Queensland Government provided funding and operational support to Vaxxas in developing the site.

Additional funding has been provided by the Australian Federal Government through its Modern Manufacturing Initiative to support the installation of specialised manufacturing infrastructure.

Deputy premier, minister for state development, infrastructure, local government and planning and minister assisting the premier on Olympic and Paralympic Games Infrastructure, Dr Steven Miles officiated the opening.

“Queensland is fast shaping up as a global research and innovation hub thanks to the Palaszczuk Government’s investment in state-of-the-art facilities like this one. Economic Development Queensland worked closely with Vaxxas to progress designs and approval for this facility, so it’s fantastic to be here to open it,” Miles said.

“The Palaszczuk Government is committed to supporting homegrown biomedical start-ups to scale up successfully and ensure we keep this innovation and our best and brightest researchers on home soil.

“This world-renowned technology has the potential to play a vital role in pandemic preparedness because it allows vaccines to be deployed quickly and easily to our communities.

“Queensland is going from strength to strength as the place to work and invest in science, and Vaxxas is a fantastic example of a home-grown biotech success story that we need to retain here in Queensland. The opening of the Vaxxas Biomedical Facility in Brisbane’s Northshore is taking us one step closer to achieving that goal,” Miles concluded.

Vaxxas’ proprietary HD-MAP technology platform has the potential to improve vaccination by creating vaccine products that are easy to use, potentially enable self-administration, and can be stable at room temperature, reducing the complexities and costs associated with refrigerated distribution required for many existing vaccines.

Vaxxas chief executive officer David Hoey said the facility’s opening marked a significant milestone for the biotech company which was founded in 2011 on research from The University of Queensland.