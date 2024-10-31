Vaxxas licenses RSV vaccine from the U.S.

Image: wacomka/stock.adobe.com

Clinical-stage biotechnology company, Vaxxas, has announced that the United States National Institutes of Health (NIH) has granted the company a licence for a next-generation vaccine antigen (DS2).

This antigen is designed for use in prophylactic vaccines against Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

Vaxxas’ worldwide licence from the NIH enables the company to create the first needle-free, room-temperature stable RSV vaccine to enter clinical studies.

The next-generation DS2 RSV vaccine antigen licensed by Vaxxas was developed by scientists at the NIH’s Vaccine Research Center and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

The development was to prompt a more robust and durable immune response against RSV compared to the antigen used in currently approved vaccines (DS-Cav1).

“Published preclinical results show the potential immunogenic advantages of this next-generation antigen as the basis for an RSV vaccine that could offer more robust and durable protection against the virus, compared to vaccines already on the market,” said president and CEO of Vaxxas. David L. Hoey.

“These advantages, coupled with our needle-free technology’s potential to eliminate the need for refrigerated distribution and enable self-administration, could offer a vaccine that makes a significant impact on the way we protect populations against this serious respiratory infection in the future.”

Vaxxas’ HD-MAP vaccine delivery platform is advancing toward commercialization, with five successful Phase I clinical trials involving more than 500 participants completed.

This includes a second-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate, a HD-MAP delivered flu vaccine showing greater immunogenicity than the approved injectable vaccine comparator, and a measles and rubella vaccine.

With funding from the United States Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), the company is currently conducting its first U.S. IND-enabled Phase I clinical study for a pre-pandemic influenza vaccine involving 258 participants.

Vaxxas plans to progress its needle-free HD-MAP/RSV vaccine to a Phase I clinical study after completing preclinical development of the product.