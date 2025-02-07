Vaxxas appoints global vaccine experts

Image: weworldwide/Vaxxas

Vaxxas, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, has announced the appointments of three globally respected vaccine experts as advisors to its product development and strategy team.

Dr. Emilio Emini, Dr. Nathalie Garcon, and professor Paul Young will join Vaxxas as consultants, providing clinical, regulatory and manufacturing advice to the company’s chief medical officer, Dr Rochelle Chaiken and chief technology officer Dr Angus Forster.

The development comes as the company advances its novel high-density microarray patch (HD-MAP) vaccine technology towards later stage clinical trials and commercialisation.

Located in the United States, Europe and Australia, the advisors extend Vaxxas’ global expertise as it expands and progresses its product pipeline. This includes advancing the company’s COVID-19, influenza and RSV HD-MAP delivered vaccine candidates into later-stage clinical trials.

“Expanding our international product development expertise is a strategic priority for Vaxxas as we advance our technology towards later-stage clinical trials, large-scale manufacturing, and eventual commercialization,” president and CEO of Vaxxas, David L. Hoey.

“Our needle-free technology has the potential to transform the way life-saving vaccines are delivered globally, so it is critical to have this international representation and input.”

The United States and Europe are both critical markets for developing Vaxxas’ products and potentially expanding its manufacturing footprint.

“There is a growing unmet need to vaccinate more people across the globe,” said chief medical officer of Vaxxas, Dr. Chaiken,

“Alternative vaccination platforms like Vaxxas’ patch technology can complement traditional needle and syringe delivery, helping us get more vaccines into arms to address emerging health problems. I’m excited to be working with this esteemed group of internationally respected vaccine experts, to inform our development programs and contribute to these global needs.”

The recent appointments join Dr. Charles Knirsch, an infectious disease physician, who came to Vaxxas in July 2024 as a clinical and medical advisor following a 20-year career at Pfizer where he was Chief Development Officer of Infectious Diseases.

Dr. Knirsch also co-founded Parasites without Borders and is a member and rotating Chair of the Special Emphasis Panel study review section of the US National Institutes of Health.

Vaxxas’ HD-MAP technology has completed five successful Phase I clinical trials involving over 500 participants.

The company is also conducting its first US IND-enabled Phase I clinical study for a pre-pandemic influenza vaccine involving 258 participants, with funding from the United States Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).